‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Attempts to Woo Black Philly Voters by Suggesting Kamala Is Jesus at Church Service

ABC’s Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph demonized former President Donald Trump during a recent speech at a black church in Philadelphia where she compared Trump to the New Testament figure Barrabas — the criminal chosen by the people to be released over Jesus Christ.

Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke at length about her metaphor of Trump and Barrabas. “Let’s just make Barrabas nowadays,” she said. “A convict, convicted of 34 felonies. 34 felonies!”

Though she didn’t say it, by implication, the actress was promoting Kamala Harris as Jesus Christ.

Ralph then flashbacked to 2016, claiming that American voters chose Trump in the same way that citizens of Judea chose Barrabas to be released over Jesus Christ, when given the choice by Pontius Pilate during Passover.

As Breitbart News reported, recent polling shows Kamala Harris is facing a decline in black support compared to Joe Biden four years ago. In particular, black males aren’t showing much enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, which has prompte former President Barack Obama to scold black men for being sexist.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is one of Kamala Harris’ most vocal supporters in Hollywood. The actress recently took to social media to lecture her fans over the age of 40 about “respecting” the gender non-conforming pronouns like “they/them” that children today demand to be called.

