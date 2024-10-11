Obama Scolds Black Men for Not ‘Feeling the Idea’ of ‘a Woman’ as President

Former President Barack Obama scolded black men Thursday night for not “feeling the idea of having a woman as president.”

Obama’s remark suggests any support among black men for former President Donald Trump is based on sexism, a tactic of guilt that may backfire on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama’s remarks come during a nationwide campaign tour for Harris, who is down about eight points among black voters from President Joe Biden’s support in 2020, according to Pew Research.

Among black men, only 80 percent support Harris, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll recently found, while a NAACP poll found one in four under the age of 50 showed support for Trump.

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that,” Obama told an audience in Pennsylvania.

WATCH — “I’m Sorry, Gentlemen”: Obama Shames Men for Their Support of Trump:

C-SPAN

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities, as we saw when I was running,” Obama told Harris supporters.

“Now, I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama said. “So if you don’t mind, just for a second, I’m going to speak to y’all, and say that when you have a choice that is this clear, when on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences.”

“She’s had to work harder and do more and overcome and achieves the second-highest office in the land,” Obama said of Harris:

Black voters appear to be trending toward leaving the Democrat party. From 2018 to 2022, the Republican share of the black vote jumped from nine percent to 13 percent.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.