Fans Furious Over ‘Offensive’ Prices at Disney Park Bakery

Fans at Florida’s Disney World theme park are furious and offended over the extremely high prices of the food at a new bakery opening this fall with a single slice of cake priced as high as $26, and a Coca Cola at $8 a cup.

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers which will open soon on the BoardWalk at Disney World in Orland, Florida, is set to replace the ESPN Club which was closed in 2020. But Disney fans are already ripping the new shop before it has even opened after the bakery’s price list was revealed on Reddit.

“These prices are obscene,”one person said, according to Fox Business Network.

The menu had been posted in the shop’s window ahead of its opening, reports say. The bakery, which itself is not owned or operated by Disney, is renting the space on the Disney property.

But fans were shocked by the prices, nonetheless.

The menu noted that a slice of “Gwendolyn’s Famous Earl’s Court Chocolate Cake,” will cost $26 a slice, “Oprah’s ‘O’ List Mint Chocolate Cake”would be sold for $24 a slice, and a piece of Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll cake will cost patrons $22 a slice. And hungrry patrons can wash that all down with an $8 soda.

“That’s the price of an entire cake at Amorettes in Disney Springs!” Reddit user railed.

The outlet will also offer pastries, fudge, chocolate truffles, and cookies.

“Prices are out of control,” a poster wrote, adding, “This is an independent owner charging $32 for a hamburger. Good grief!”

Many predicted that the bakery would quickly close because prices are set so high that no one will patronize the store.

While Disney does not own the bakery with the outrageous prices, the company has been hiking the costs of theme park tickets on high demand days, with the first hikes being seen at Disneyland in California.

The Mouse House has posted price hikes of up to a 6.5 percent increase over last year’s prices at the Anaheim-based park.

The company has also been undergoing wave after wave of job cuts and budget tightening over the last few years.

Disney has been eliminating employees for the last few years already. And just last week, it was reported that another 300 workers were going to be cut in the coming months.

In August, 140 jobs across its entertainment TV division were slashed, with National Geographic and Freeform among those confirmed as reducing headcount.

In January, even Disney’s once celebrated animation arm, Pixar, was hit with hefty layoffs.

This year’s layoffs come after Disney eliminated a whopping 7000 jobs worldwide last year, with CEO Bob Iger promising an additional $2 billion in additional cost savings.

The company has also experienced stiff rounds of revenue loss. Things are so bad for the company’s theme parks that Disney shares were downgraded</> on news of loses at its parks couple with its still struggling streaming service.

On top of all that, Disney was just hauled into court and is being sued this month for the massive data breach that left the personal data of an untold number of customers in the hands of hackers.

