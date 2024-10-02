Disney Dumps 75 More ABC News Staffers as Layoff Bloodbath Continues

Entertainment giant Disney is continuing its budget cutting efforts, this time with another 75 staffers being laid off at ABC News and eight of its ABC affiliate TV stations, according to reports.

The culling was of individual employees across the entities targeted and no teams were cut this time, according to The Wrap.

“As we look to the future and refining a team that is not only capable of excellence in reporting and delivering the highest quality content but is also streamlined and sustainable, we must occasionally make some tough decisions. Unfortunately, today is one of those days,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said in an email sent to employees.

“Across the various ranks of ABC News, a limited number of our colleagues are being impacted by staff reductions. As you know, this has been happening across the broader company and the industry at large in recent weeks and months,” Karamehmedovic continued.

“For us, it means shaping a team that embraces the new media landscape and evolves along with it, which we must do to continue serving our viewers. Of course, this news is the most difficult for those who are directly affected. To those individuals, I want to say your contributions have not gone unnoticed. Thank you for serving the team and our profession on behalf of the entire ABC News family,” he concluded.

Disney has been eliminating employees for the last few years already. And just last week, it was reported that another 300 workers were going to be cut in the coming months.

In August, the Mouse House slashed 140 jobs across its entertainment TV division, with National Geographic and Freeform among those confirmed as reducing headcount.

In January, even Disney’s celebrated animation arm, Pixar, was told it would face hefty layoffs.

This year’s layoffs come after Disney eliminated a whopping 7000 jobs worldwide last year, with CEO Bob Iger promising an additional $2 billion in additional cost savings.

