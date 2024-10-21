Box Office: ‘Smile 2’ Scares up $23 Million to Take No. 1 Spot in Debut

(UPI) — Horror sequel Smile 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $23 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Bad Robot with $10.1 million, followed by Terrifier 3 at No. 3 with $9.3 million, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 4 with $5 million and We Live in Time at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Joker: Folie a Deux at No. 6 with $2.2 million, Piece By Piece at No. 7 with $2.1 million, Transformers One at No. 8 with $2 million, Saturday Night at No. 9 with $1.8 million and The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 10 with $1.1 million.