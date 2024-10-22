‘Sound of Freedom’ Producer at Latino Americans for Trump Event: ‘Kamala and Biden Are the Biggest Human Traffickers in History’

The producer of the hit movie Sound of Freedom has blasted Kamala Harris and Joe Biden over their failed border policies that have resulted in untold numbers of missing children, saying “Kamala and Biden are the biggest human traffickers in history.”

Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui appeared alongside former President Donald Trump at an event Tuesday for Latino American voters.

“There’s more than 300,000 children that came in through the border, they released them, and we don’t know where they are. Kamala, where are the children?” he said.

“Kamala and Biden are the biggest human traffickers in history.”

Verástegui also thanked Trump for hosting a screening of Sound of Freedom last year at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to raise awareness of the plight of children kidnapped into sex slavery.

“Thank you for putting the children first,” he said.

A new report found that child-sex trafficking has tripled under Kamala Harris’ watch, due in large part to her open-border policies that have allowed criminal activities to flourish along the border.

Trump spotlighted the child trafficking crisis during a September press conference in California.

“Under this administration, 325,000 migrant children are missing,” Trump said. “Take the biggest stadium in California and you can fill it up five or six times. Those are all missing children. Many of them are dead. Many of them are sex slaves and slaves of [a] different nature.”

“There could be no bigger scandal than this,” he said.

