Feds Admit: Child Sex Trafficking Reports Triple under Harris and Biden

Youth sex trafficking and its myriad cruelties tripled under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a report in TheFreePress.com.

TheFreePress.com described some of the harms inflicted on youth migrants under the lax policies sex by Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas’ tenure:

Sex-trafficking victims often suffer horrific abuse, as I discovered when I spoke to Landon Dickeson, the 36-year-old executive director for Bob’s House of Hope in Denton, Texas, the only shelter for male sex-trafficking victims ages 18 and up in the country. Dickeson says they’ve seen teens from Central and South America who have been so tortured by their traffickers they can barely function. Dickeson described caring for teens who have brain damage from being so heavily drugged—teens who have had their fingernails pulled out, and lemon juice poured on wounds. When I asked to interview one of their migrant residents, Dickeson said they simply weren’t in any condition to speak to anyone, much less a reporter. “We think the cartels and gangs use torture as a control method for the males,” said Dickeson. “They’re not going to fight back if they chain their victims to a radiator, beat them up frequently, or drug them.”

The abuse and prostitution may be forced on young migrants who are indebted to smugglers and their affiliated trafficking gangs in the United States. If they cannot pay their debts, their families can lose farms and homes to the banks that hold the loans.

The rising number of youth sex-trafficking cases were posted at the Department of Health and Human Services when TheFreePress demanded the data under the Freedom of Information Act. The agency is responsible for checking and issuing Certification and Eligibility Letters to the children and youths who first request aid after escaping sex traffickers.

The agency issued 1,143 letters in 2021, 2,226 letters in 2022, and 2,148 letters in 2024 under the welcome policies set by border chief Alejandro Mayorkas. The agency has not posted any data since the first week of September 2023.

The incomplete data adds up to 5,517 letters since October 2020, or an average of 1,8,37 letters per year.

Under President Donald Trump, the number of letters averaged 562 per year — or just one-third of the record reached under the guidance of pro-migration progressives.

The number of child cases under Biden and Mayorkas is three times their adult caseload, according to the agency data.

Mayorkas’ easy migration policies were unchallenged by Harris when she “ran away” from the border issue in 2021 as Biden tried — weakly — to get control over Mayorkas and his business backers. She also endorsed Mayorkas’ overall policies in her campaign’s economic platform.

There is likely to be some fraud in the process — like in the “U Visa” for crime victims — because it allows youths to be treated as refugees and put on a fast track to the very valuable prize of citizenship.

But there is much evidence that many of the 540,000 “Unaccompanied Alien Children” welcomed by Mayorkas either volunteer for abusive work or are forced into abusive work. At least 50 percent of the UACs are older teenagers or are young men who pretend to be younger than 19.

Federal investigations into sexual trafficking of UACs under President Donald Trump were stymied when then-Sen. Kamala Harris added language to a spending bill that barred information-sharing with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Federal agencies have done little to stop the sex trafficking, whistleblowers told TheFreePress:

Deborah White, another whistleblower who worked at the same [government-funded] shelter, testified that migrant children were handed over to improperly vetted sponsors who used fraudulent IDs and different addresses to procure numerous unrelated children. “I had multiple cases that I reported on,” said White, meaning she reported suspicious sponsors to her supervisor. “One in particular where we sent 329 children to one address: two garden apartment [buildings] in Houston, Texas.” The supervisor, White told The Free Press in an interview, took no steps to investigate further, but instead told White that she wasn’t moving migrants out of the facility quickly enough.

Amid the youths’ sexual torture, prostitution, and trafficking, progressives have happily thrown charges of bigotry and racism at the Americans who want their border laws enforced.

Trump “has been tapping into a long and tawdry history of US nativism by fearmongering about immigration for some time now. He keeps at it because bigotry and racism offer some of the essential glue that binds his coalition together and makes it such a robust and incendiary political force,” claimed Timothy O’Brien, the senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, in March 2024.

“Immigration has always been a building block of US … economic might,” he added.

Part of that migrant-enabled “economic might” comes from the covert employment of child migrants. In February 2023, the New York Times described the scale of workplace abuse, complete with photographs and captions:

Cristian works a construction job instead of going to school. He is 14 … Carolina packages Cheerios at night in a factory. She is 15 … Wander starts looking for day-labor jobs before sunrise. He is 13.

But the newspaper stopped following the child-labor issue it touched on Mayorkas and his Extraction Migration economic policy.

Similarly, the New York Times has posted intermittent articles about the sexual abuse of migrants — but it does not allow the coverage to taint the progressives’ claim to be the good guys in migration policy or the establishment’s narrative that the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants.”

In general, editors at establishment media sides prefer to hire pro-migration reporters to cover the migration beat. In turn, those reporters focus their empathy on migrants’ preferences — and also hide the myriad harms and economic distortions caused by their favored policie.s

In September 2023, federal agencies and Houston police announced they had arrested 10 human traffickers:

“Numerous young girls will no longer be raped, sexually exploited and beaten by the individuals arrested during this operation thanks to the efforts made by our partners at the Houston Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the agencies who make up the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance,” said FBI Houston acting Special Agent in Charge David Martinez. “Tragically, hundreds more underage sex trafficking victims won’t be rescued because we do not know about them. Without the public’s help, tormented sex trafficking victims remain in the clutches of manipulative criminals who seek only to enrich themselves at the expense of vulnerable juveniles.”

The successful operation got minimal media coverage. Mayorkas’ DHS press office did not announce the arrest. But five days later, however, the media office announced a new service to help migrants apply for benefits.

Weirdly, Mayorjkas repeatedly describes himself as a moral champion for migrants because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

In May 2023, Mayorkas explained his pro-migration motivation during a graduation speech to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy:

My drive has been defined by a very clear purpose. My mother’s and father’s life journeys were defined by displacement. My mother was twice a refugee, first from war-torn Europe and, 19 years later, with my father, my sister, and me from the communist takeover of Cuba … They are the primary engine of my drive, and the primary reason why I work so hard, my purpose.

Breitbart News covers the sexual trafficking and labor abuse of children and youths enabled by Mayorkas.

Breitbart News also covers the thousands of migrant deaths and massive foreign destruction encouraged by Mayrokas and his Extraction Migration economic strategy.