‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Star Michael Keaton Tries to Talk Men Out of Attending Trump Rallies

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton is trying to persuade men not to attend Trump rallies in the latest indication that Kamala Harris is continuing to do poorly with male voters across the country.

Michael Keaton — who campaigned for Joe Biden in 2020 — appeared in a social media video this week in which he attempted to convince men that former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk secretly disdain them.

“They don’t really respect you,” the actor said. “They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid.”

His video appears to be part of a clean-up operation after Kamala Harris received ample backlash after she agreed that men are misogynist if they don’t vote for her.

Micheal Keaton’s video comes as Kamala Harris is falling particularly short with black male voters. In an attempt to court their votes, she recently put forward a plan to legalize recreational marijuana use — a move widely viewed as insulting and pandering.

Actor Robert Davi took Michael Keaton to task for his video, saying Keaton is insulting voters much like Hilary Clinton and Joe Biden did in past elections.

“Hillary Clinton told you how she feels about you and that’s how they all feel about you — ‘deplorable’,” he said in a social media video posted Wednesday. “And the of course Biden — ‘MAGA extremists.’ And the other ones, putting down more than half of America, trying to shame you, as Michael Keaton just did.”

