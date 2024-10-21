Kamala Harris Suggests Men Are ‘Misogynist’ if They Do Not Support Her

Vice President Kamala Harris indicated to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton that black men are “misogynist” if they do not support her candidacy.

Harris’s derogatory comments are not likely to bridge the gap of support with men, especially among black men, a lagging demographic for Harris.

Former President Donald Trump leads among men by up to 16 points, according to the latest national NBC News poll. Only 80 percent of black men support Harris, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll recently revealed, while an NAACP poll found one in four under the age of 50 showed support for Trump.

“I think that you are absolutely right,” Harris replied to Sharpton when asked if “some” men are “misogynist” if they do not support Harris:

“Do you think some of the resistance of some men, black and white, is misogynist?” Sharpton asked. “And are you proud to see that most Americans, even being polled, have no problem supporting a woman at all?”

“On your specific point … I think that you are absolutely right that there is this narrative about what kind of support we are receiving from black men, that is just not panning out,” she said:

Trump’s increased support among the black community has rung the alarm bells for the Harris campaign. Last week, it published an “Agenda for Black Men.” That agenda included legalizing marijuana, a new loan program, preferred banking options for entrepreneurs, preferred apprenticeship and mentorship programs, and preferred expanded health screenings.

“Marijuana? That’s just disrespectful,” a Georgia labor organizer and former Atlanta City Council candidate, Ken Wainwright, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re fathers. We live in these communities. We want to get kids off that stuff.”

The Harris campaign walked back the proposal on Wednesday. It will no longer exclusively target the black community.

A part of Trump’s campaign message to black voters is the justice system’s select weaponization against him. Citing the legal discrimination against the black community historically, Trump believes some black voters might relate to Biden’s weaponization of justice against him.

“A lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump told a black audience in South Carolina last week.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.