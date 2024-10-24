Kamala Harris Campaign Surrogates Gone Wild! Tyler Perry Seen Stuffing Fake Bills into Stripper’s Panties at Usher Concert

Tyler Perry, who has been hitting the campaign trail for Kamala Harris in the final days of the presidential election cycle, was seen stuffing fake bills into the panties of a stripper during a concert by another Kamala campaign surrogate, Usher.

In a viral video that emerged this week, Tyler Perry appears to be in the front row of a recent Usher concert when a female stripper takes the stage and starts twerking directly in front of Perry, who sticks the fake bills in her underwear. Later, Usher emerges on stage wearing a pimp-style fur coat and holding a stack of bills.

Tyler Perry has long made his Christian faith a central part of his public image, appealing to black churchgoers in his movies, TV shows, and stage plays.

He is part of a group of celebrities who will join Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama at a major rally in Atlanta on Thursday. Other stars set to be in attendance include Bruce Springsteen, Spike Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in the crucial swing state of Georgia.

The final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll before the election has Trump on top, leading Harris with 47 percent of the vote. Harris comes four points behind, garnering 43 percent support.

