Ana Navarro: Trump ‘Should Be in a Padded Room Playing with His Own Drool’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump “should be in a padded room.”

Navarro said, “Look, you know, if they’re saying that this was all strategic, then he is a sadist because what kind of government leader puts his people through this kind of distress and sadness and anxiety for a week just for giggles? His supporters always say that he plays fourth-dimensional chess. I think he should be in a padded room playing with his own drool.”

She continued, “The things he does are just simply lunacy, and we’re not out of this. We’re not out of it by any means. Let’s remember, as we sit here, there are 10% tariffs on everything. There’s a 125% tariff on China. There’s reciprocal tariffs from China. Let’s not underestimate the result on consumer confidence of the havoc he has wreaked for the last 11 weeks. We have antagonized our allies yet again, and to me this is very much — this reminds me of what’s happening with DOGE as well.”

Navarro added, “There’s so many things that could be done with a scalpel and that people would say, this is a good idea. But, no. Like with DOGE, they go in there with a wrecking ball and, you know, just having absolutely no second thought about the consequences and we don’t know. Listen, the bottom line is I think people are hunkering down, not going to be spending as much. Tourists aren’t coming to America. The things we need for our major industry, they have tariffs on. People, I think, are, you know, have trauma from what we have endured these last 11 weeks, and this is not going away because he’s putting a 90-day pause on it.”

