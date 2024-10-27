Video: Hollywood Elites Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Reunite in Attempt to Rescue Pennsylvania for Kamala

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio reunited with several celebrity elites in an attempt to boost Kamala Harris in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania when they took the stage in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Kamala Harris campaign enlisted Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Brian Tyree Henry for the Philadelphia get out the vote event. Kamala Harris didn’t appear at the “Philadelphians for Harris” event, but local politicians were present, including Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker.

“It makes me so fucking angry that we’re here talking about a piece of shit like Donald Trump,” De Niro said to the applauding crowd.

The De Niro-Di Caprio reunion comes as Democrats are panicking as polling shows former President Donald Trump taking a slim lead in Pennsylvania. As Breitbart News reported, Trump leads Harris 51 percent to 49 percent in the most recent Emerson College/RealClearPennsylvania (RCPA) poll.

Di Caprio just endorsed Kamala Harris on Friday, citing her commitment to climate change activism — a cause that is central to the actor’s public persona despite his well-documented use of private jets and yachts.

While Robert De Niro has remained relatively quiet in recent weeks, he has long been a vocal Trump hater, repeatedly assailing the former president in speeches and interviews.

Most recently, De Niro embarked on a bizarre anti-Trump tangent while participating in a Megalopolis panel discussion alongside director Francis Ford Coppola.

