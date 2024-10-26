Leonardo DiCaprio, Jet-Setting Climate Doomer, Endorses Kamala Harris to ‘Help Save the Planet’

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, pitching her as the candidate to “help save the planet” from climate doom — despite the Hollywood star’s own frequent flights and yacht excursions.

In a video posted to Instagram Friday, DiCaprio began by discussing the destruction of hurricanes Helene and Milton, calling the storms “unnatural disasters” that “were caused by climate change.”

The Body of Lies actor then tore into former president Donald Trump, alleging he “continues to deny the science” of climate doomsaying.

“He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections,” DiCaprio said of Trump’s first administration. “Now he’s promised the oil and gas industry that’ll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation.”

The final claim is based on an anonymously-sourced Washington Post article from May; Trump has only received about $14 million from oil and gas industry donors this cycle.

“Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy,” DiCaprio continued. “We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet, and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.”

Shockingly, the actor touted Harris’s tie-breaking vote on the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which he describes as “the most significant climate action in U.S. history.” The law has haunted Harris’s campaign, as it did nothing to stop soaring prices, and President Joe Biden has even admitted it was deceptively named.

DiCaprio directs his fans to a DNC website, “I Will Vote .com,” before inviting them to “join me in voting for Kamala Harris on November 5th.”

The Don’t Look Up star has long been known for epic hypocrisy as a climate doomer. A few recent examples include:

• Revelations that he took a $150,000 payment to ride a private jet for an appearance at a party

• Warning the world “literally” only has nine years left right after taking a leisure trip on a yacht

• Staying silent on fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest — even though they are much larger than the ones that occurred during conservative Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, prompting much public wailing and gnashing of teeth from DiCaprio