Robert De Niro Repeatedly Derails ‘Megalopolis’ Q&A With Anti-Trump Tirades

Even as legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola tried to keep the panel event for his new film, Megalopolis, on track, the rabidly anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro insisted on going off the rails to attack the former president.

Coppola is selling Megalopolis as a film about the fall of the Roman Empire using modern-day America as a stand-in. This film, the director has said, is “a Roman epic set in modern America as Rome.”

During Monday’s Q&A session that was part of the New York Film Festival, Coppola spoke of the theme in his film of cities falling and being rebuilt, but De Niro used the discussion as an excuse to jump right into the 2024 election.

“I’m worried. I see the things in Francis’ film about that, parallels and so on,” the Raging Bull star railed. “To me, it’s not over until it’s over, and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans — those Republicans, they’re not real Republicans. Beat Trump. It’s that simple. We cannot have that type of person running this country. Everybody has to get out there and vote, and we have to make it very clear what America is.”

Coppola desperately tried to keep the event on track to advertise for his movie, but neither Ni Niro nor director Spike Lee were interested in talking Megalopolis, and instead wanted to target Trump and Republicans.

“This election is going to be very, very close. I’m a big sports fan and, the expression you used, it’s not over ’till it’s over. We cannot just think that the game is over when it’s no,” Lee said, adding, “vote and show up.”

Coppola again tried to steer the talk back to the film by noting that he purposefully hired actors with a more politically conservative viewpoint, but Di Niro again launched into an attack on Trump.

“Just imagine Donald Trump directing this film. It’ll never go anywhere, from total craziness. He cannot do anything. He cannot hold anything together,” Di Niro foamed, before adding that Trump “wants to destroy the country.”

Di Niro, of course, seems to use any excuse at all to attack Donald Trump and Republican voters.

For instance, despite that he obviously left the White House after the 2020 election, De Niro has alleged that Trump will never give up power and accused Trump of having delusions of thinking “he’s a Gangster.”

In another instance, in a spittle-specked Biden campaign solicitation, De Niro called Trump a “monster” and said he does not have a “shred of humanity to hang on to.”

De Niro’s wild-eyed attacks are so bad that he even had an award rescinded because he used a National Association of Broadcasters press conference as a platform to attack Trump.

