Watch: Top Five Moments from JD Vance’s Interview with Comedian Tim Dillon

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) sat down for an interview with comedian Tim Dillon in the latest edition of the Trump-Vance ticket’s podcast tour, offering Americans the opportunity to see a side of the Republican candidates that the mainstream media works overtime at keeping hidden from public view.

Here are the five best moments from Vance’s appearance on The Tim Dillon Show.

1. Vance tells a story about how his 7-year-old son loves Trump, despite never having met him (2:00)

“It’s very funny, because he’s really into Trump, even though he’s never met him, and so, he’s like, ‘When am I going to meet President Trump?’ an the answer is at this rally in Madison Square Garden,” Vance told Dillon.

Trump’s running mate added that when Donald Trump Jr. met his son a few weeks ago, he asked him, “who do you think is better looking, me or my dad?” to which Vance’s son amusingly replied, “Definitely the real Donald Trump.”

2. Vance and Dillon talk Cheney-Harris war machine establishment vs. Trump peace through strength (14:00)

“Dick Cheney, who I legitimately think is the single-worst Vice President, easily, of my lifetime — effective at destroying the country, and maybe that’s why he’s endorsing Kamala Harris — the fact that media now pretends he’s some hero of human rights? The guy was a disaster,” Vance said.

“We invaded Iraq, the 20-year quagmire in Afghanistan, all of these Americans who lost their lives, that was because of very stupid leadership, and now we’re going to forget about it because the media hates Donald Trump? It’s the most insane thing I’ve seen in politics,” he added.

Vance went on to say that Trump is the first candidate in 40 years seeking to “stop the stupid wars,” and “That’s why Kamala Harris and Dick Cheney and all these people hate him.”

3. Vance and Dillon talk about the absurdity of the trans agenda (30:00)

“It got to a point where somebody like me, who’s been a gay, out of the closet person for 15 years, I’m going, ‘Why in God’s name would a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, be taking puberty blocking hormones? Be transitioning? Leave kids alone,” Dillon said.

Dillon added, “A lot of gay people feel that way, a lot of trans people feel that way. There are people all over the spectrum that feel that way. None of them are ever listened to. It is the most extreme, loudest voices in that movement that are listened to only.”

Vance then chimed in, recalling a conversation he had with a friend that had shocked him:

What really radicalized me on this issue was — I was actually talking to a friend who really disagrees with my views on transgender politics, and frankly, kind of rejected our friendship because I came out in support of banning gender transition for minors during my Senate campaign — and what really radicalized me was, during that conversation, she said something to me, and I was like, “Wait a second, is this real?” She said, “The hormonal therapy for minors is totally reversable.” So the way they sell this is, “It just delays puberty, but then if you stop taking the drugs, everything resumes as normal.” That is totally and profoundly false.

“Even if it was true, probably not good,” Dillon said, to which Vance replied, “Yes, even if it was true: problem. But it’s not true. Kids have permanent sexual disfunction, permanent serious health problems when they take this stuff.”

4. Vance and Dillon talk immigration, border security, and the dangers of cheap labor (53:00)

“What changed in the Democratic Party, and almost a lot of elements of the Republican Party? Dillon asked. “For many, many years, the libertarian, pro-business wing of the Republican Party is staunchly pro-immigration, and they have united with the far-left of the Democratic Party, which was become a lot of the Democratic Party.”

“And this idea that any restrictions on immigration are racist, the idea of a border is racist, the idea of a process of which people can come into the country is insane [to the left]. How did that happen?” Dillon inquired.

Vance responded, noting, “You have people in Aspen that are paying their nanny borderline poverty wages, and it’s survivable for two reasons: one, because the nanny lives in a crowded apartment with like six other people, and two, because that nanny is receiving welfare benefits from American taxpayers.”

“So these people [wealthy liberals] are having their lifestyles subsidized, they’re paying their nannies poverty wages, and their response to it is to say that you’re racist if you think this arrangement is bad,” Trump’s running mate added.

5. Vance and Dillon talk housing and the affordability crises facing young working Americas (1:13:00)

Vance pointed out that the mainstream media is more focused on trivial or fabricated issues “than on the fact that we have Senate economic polices that are turning our generation, and especially younger [people], into permanent paupers, permanent renters, in the country that their parents and grandparents built.”

“And I see these polls that say young people usually vote for Democrats, but maybe they’re more pro-Trump this cycle than they were last cycle,” Vance added. “My argument to them is, aren’t you sick of politicians talking about fake bullshit instead of the fact that you can’t afford a home?”

“And that you won’t even be able to raise a family because you won’t be able to afford their health care costs and their housing costs?” Vance continued, adding, “Let’s talk about real stuff. Say what you will about Donald Trump — he talks about real things that affect real people.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.