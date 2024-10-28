‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Sentenced to 12 Months in Prison for January 6

Actor and comedian Jay Johnston — who voiced the role of Jimmy Pesto, Sr. in the popular Fox animated series Bob’s Burgers — has been sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, according to multiple reports.

The sentencing is part of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration’s ongoing prosecution of American citizens who were present during the 2021 riot. Many have already been sentenced and are serving jail time.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested by the Biden / Harris DOJ in connection with the Capitol Hill riot of 2021,

Johnston’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward, has argued that the federal government has “persistently overstated” Johnston’s role in the attack “because he is an acclaimed Hollywood actor, and the government is using his status to make a point to the public.”

Federal prosecutors had sought 18 months in federal prison for Johnston.

Johnston, who also had a role in Arrested Development, was identified after the FBI tweeted a photo allegedly of him in the crowd of rioters at the Capitol and requested information on his identity. Court documents show images of an individual the DOJ claims to be Johnston captured by security cameras and other devices on January 6.

As Breitbart News reported, Johnston was “banned” from his role on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers following the arrest.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com