‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Arrested Development’ Actor Jay Johnston Charged by Biden’s Justice Department over January 6

Comedian and Hollywood actor Jay Johnston, who voiced the role of Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s long-running animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, has been arrested and charged by Biden’s Justice Department in connection with the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Jay Johnston, who also had recurring roles in Arrested Development and Mr. Show, was arrested in California and faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses, court documents show.

He is one of more than 1,000 people who have been arrested by Biden’s DOJ in connection with the Capitol Hill riot of 2021, with hundreds more arrests in the works.

Johnston was identified after the FBI tweeted a photo allegedly of him in the crowd of rioters at the Capitol and requested information on his identity. Court documents show images of an individual the DOJ claims to be Johnston captured by security cameras and other devices on January 6.

As Breitbart News reported, Johnston was “banned” from his role on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers in 2021 for allegedly attending the January 6 riot. At the time, it was unclear if Johnston had participated in the January 6 riot since the FBI hadn’t charged or arrested the actor.

