Fans Rush to Roast Celebrities Reportedly Paid Off to Endorse Kamala: ‘And Beyoncé Didn’t Even PERFORM!’

Scores of people have streamed to social media to express their shock and outrage over reports that the Kamala Harris campaign shelled out millions to pay off rich Hollywood celebrities to “endorse” her ahead of the 2024 election.

The biggest shock came with reports that Harris paid former TV talk show host Oprah Winfrey a cool million bucks to endorse the vice president.

Media gadfly Meghan McCain was disgusted by the reports and blasted Oprah for taking the cash.

Many others were equally aghast:

Winfrey has since spoken out against these reports and denied she was paid for her endorsement. However, Harris campaign spending reports clearly have entries showing that the campaign gave a large amount of money to certain celebrities.

The cash that seems to have gone to Oprah, though, pales in comparison to what others received, according to the campaign finance reports. And fans have questions.

One fan even noted that the same was not true on Trump’s side of the campaign. No one got paid to support Trump.

