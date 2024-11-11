Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Oprah Winfrey $1 Million

The Kamala Harris campaign reportedly shelled out $1 million to Oprah Winfrey for her involvement in the doomed presidential bid.

Oprah Winfrey — who is estimated to be a billionaire — appeared alongside Kamala Harris in a televised townhall-style interview in September and later at a rally in Philadelphia the night before the election where the former talkshow queen fear-mongered toward women, claiming that if they did not show up to vote, they might never get the chance again.

Winfrey also spoke during primetime at the Democratic National Convention in August, where she helped coronate Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee, shouting “J0000000yyyyy!” to the cameras in her trademark vocal vibrato.

The Harris campaign paid $1 million to Winfrey’s company on October 15, according to a report in the Washington Examiner. It remains unclear what the terms of the agreement were.

The revelation comes amid reports that the Kamala Harris campaign splurged big time on Hollywood celebrities, particularly the series of concerts involving Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, and others on the night before the election.

Those concerts, which were designed to motivate “low propensity” voter, cost as much as $20 million, pushing the campaign into debt even after it raised $1 billion from donors.

Since election night, when President-elect Donald Trump won a decisive victory, the Harris campaign has come under fire for relying heavily on Hollywood elites like Oprah Winfrey to stoke voter enthusiasm when it appears that the stars had the opposite effect — alienating large swaths of working class Americans who are struggling to make ends meet under the Biden-Harris administration.

