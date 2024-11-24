Tear-Stricken, Emotional Adele Leaves Las Vegas Crying — ‘I Am Battered’

Singer Adele could use some hugs and prayers right now. Lots of both would be appreciated by the London-born singer on the strength of her record run of Las Vegas shows drawing to a close and the superstar telling fans just how emotionally exhausting her performances are.

The 36-year-old began her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022 at Caesar’s Palace after a slew of production issues grounded it for months, as Breitbart News reported.

She has performed almost every Friday and Saturday night since but the work has taken its toll.

On stage on Saturday night, Adele chugged a glass of wine and told the huge audience of five thousand fans, in a clip shared to X: “I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad That it happened I really really am,’

“It got off to such a f****** rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst year’s of my life. I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for [cancelling] so last minute.”

Choking back tears the Grammy winner continued: “But we were talking as a team team earlier, That’s when I first started crying, had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing her tonight doing my 100 show here.”

She went on: “If something doesn’t feel right to you, in anything, don’t f****** do it it doesn’t matter what, and I am talking about gut instinct, if something doesn’t feel right don’t do it.”

“I am bursting with pride and I am so proud of myself and so proud of my team, the band, my fans I’m so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance.”

The Daily Mail reports following her speech she made her way into the audience where she collapsed into the arms of Rich, 43, after finally confirming their engagement in August, and her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, 50.

Adele is amongst the richest performers in the UK with an estimated personal wealth of $206 million as of 2023.

The London-born singer has sold more than 100 million albums and announced that her lavish Las Vegas residency would be extended even before it reached the half-way mark.

Reportedly, this pays $650,000 per show, according to the BBC.