Box Office: ‘Wicked’ Rules with $114M Debut, ‘Gladiator II’ Opens with $55.5M

(UPI) — The musical, Wicked, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $114 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Gladiator II was $55.5 million, followed by Red One at No. 3 with $13.3 million, Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. at No. 4 with $5.1 million and Venom: The Last Dance at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Heretic at No. 7 with $2.2 million, The Wild Robot at No. 8 with $2 million, Smile 2 at No. 9 with $1.1 million and A Real Pain at No. 10 with $1.10 million.