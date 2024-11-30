Comedian Eddie Griffin mocked people fleeing the United States on four-year cruises over President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election, calling them “sick ass sons of bitches.”

“For those that are scared of President Trump’s presidency, these cruise ships are offering a four-year getaway, but it’s expensive as a mother fucker to get out of the United States for four goddamn years. It’s $229,000 for four years on a cruise ship,” Griffin declared this week on his NNN podcast.

Watch Below:

“What the fuck are y’all trying to leave this country for, you sick ass sons of bitches? Just because Donald Trump won, you think, ‘Oh, the country’s going down the toilet,’ get the fuck out of here,” he added.

The comedian went on to speculate that the types of people who will flee the United States have ties to disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“I know who’s going to get on the mother fucker [cruise ships], all the Diddy people, all the Epstein people, all you mother fuckers getting on them cruises right now, you sons of bitches — and you pedophiles,” Griffin said.

Griffin went on to talk about alleged “crates” filled with children in California.

“And who going to open the crates?” he asked. “There’s some crates in California filled with mother fucking people in there screaming inside the crates — open the crates! That’s where the 300,000 children is, sons of bitches.”

The 300,000 number is a reference to the number of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) that the Biden Administration released into the United States and lost track of. An inspector general alleged that ICE failed to give notices to appear in court for an estimated 320,000 children intercepted while crossing the border.

“Y’all hiding them, [because] you wanna do some mother fucking rituals and praise the little mother fucking horn-headed sons of bitches, you freak sons of bitches,” Griffin proclaimed.

