Watch: 500 Pound Rapper Ripping Snoop Dogg During Performance Sets Internet on Fire

Rapper Dave Blunts, who is estimated to weigh over 500 pounds, slammed fellow rapper Snoop Dogg during a performance while he was hooked up to an oxygen tank, sparking widespread concerns about his health on social media.

“Hey, Chicago, do y’all have a problem with me sitting down on this stage?” Blunts, whose real name is Davion Blessing, asked concertgoers during his performance while seated on a sofa, hooked up to an oxygen tank on Saturday at a Juice WRLD tribute concert.

Watch Below:

The 23-year-old rapper’s question was met with a resounding “No” from the crowd.

“Exactly! Get the fuck off my dick, Snoop Dogg!” Blunts shouted, before continuing his performance.

Blunts was likely referring to Snoop Dogg reacting to previous footage of him performing at a concert, in which the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper wrote in an Instagram post, “Put down the chicken wings and Tata chips — that chair gone break soon.”

The video footage of Blunts performing in Chicago on Saturday, however, sparked widespread concerns about his health from social media users, with one X user writing, “He needs help. This shit is sad man.”

“Shouldn’t be promoting this,” another reacted. “He’s killing himself in front of the world. Get him the help he needs now.”

“Whatever Snoop Dogg said… I’m on his side,” a third commented, adding, “This man needs an intervention before he is up outta here.”

“I have to say Snoop Dogg ain’t wrong,” another X user echoed.

“This isn’t even about just being overweight, he cannot hard breathe because his body is suffocating him at this point,” another said. “I hope he gets some help before too late. He’s got a great voice when he can use it.”

“Imagine being this big and missing out on pretty much everything life has to offer,” another stated.

“Somebody put ozempic in a dart gun and shoot buddy a few times,” another remarked.

“I feel like in this day of Ozempic, this should not even be a thing anymore,” another opined.

“Oxygen tank, tours, he gets bigger every month. He’s got less than a year at this rate with no change,” another surmised.

Another X user advised Blunts to “go to the fucking hospital.”

“This is a morbid watch,” another declared. “As talented as I think he is, he does not need to be platformed and enabled like this. The ‘culture’ is notorious for doing this.”

