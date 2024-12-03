Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Arrested Again, Found with Drug Bottle Hidden in Her Vagina

The daughter of anti-Trump leftist Rosie O’Donnell was arrested for a third time in less than three months and once again hit with drug charges after illegal substances were found in her car and hidden in a bottle discovered up in her vagina.

Chelsea, 27, who was adopted as an infant by the Hollywood comedian and TV host, was already on parole for previous arrests when she was pulled over by police on November 18 in Niagara, Wisconsin, because her exhaust system was too loud.

A police report says officers observed signs of drug use with the “pick marks” on her face and then asked for identification. She told them her name and birth date and when officers ran her name they discovered she was out on a $4,000 bail posted for her by her birth mother on November 13. It also turned out she had two other drug-related arrests this year, one on September 10 and a second on October 11.

Court records state that during a search of Chelsea’s vehicle, police found the overdose medication Naloxone, and on her person, they discovered a smoking device with residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police also said they had to handcuff Chelsea because she became “argumentative,” but later uncuffed her when she calmed down.

But it was back at the jail where things really went badly for the TV star’s adopted daughter. During a strip search at the Marinette County Jail, officials discovered a plastic bottle hidden in the woman’s vagina that officials say contained hydrocodone, lamotrigine, and Alprazolam pills, as well as a plastic bag filled with a “crystal-like substance.”

Chelsea was then hit with five more charges — three of which are felonies — including two counts of methamphetamine possession; and felony narcotic drug possession. That is in addition to the misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession and resisting an officer she was already facing.

She remains in jail and will next appear in court on December 12.

Her two previous arrests were similar affairs.

Chelsea, a mother of four children, was charged with several serious infractions during her September 10 arrest, as well. After a search warrant was executed on her home in Amberg, Wisconsin, she was charged with felony child neglect, methamphetamine possession, THC possession and overseeing a place where drug trafficking was taking place.

After serving the warrant, police claimed that Chelsea had placed used and unused hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia under a baby’s crib.

She also faced misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia possession, disorderly conduct and having medication she didn’t have a prescription for in September.

She was released on a $2,000 bond in September only to be arrested a month later on October 11 after police reported finding her in possession of meth. She was subsequently charged with bail jumping, meth possession and drug possession, misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Chelsea had told the media that her adopted mother, Rosie O’Donnell, had cut ties with her and would not pay for any more bail or court fees for her drug arrests. In fact, Chelsea said that when she called Rosie in September, the comedian told her daughter “You belong in there.” O’Donnell reportedly added that she did not want to help put Chelsea back on the streets where she might “kill herself” with more drugs. “I don’t want to be responsible for you killing yourself,” Chelsea quoted O’Donnell as telling her.

The Trump-hating O’Donnell has five adopted children: son Parker, 29, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 24, Vivienne, 22, and Dakota, 11.

Chelsea has previously blasted her adopted mother as a selfish “phony” who abuses food, drugs, and alcohol.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston