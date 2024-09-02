Rosie O’Donnell Spreads Trump Assassination Conspiracy: ‘I Don’t Think It was a Bullet That Hit Him’

The never-ending feud between former President Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell heated up again over the weekend when the actress spread the conspiracy theory that a would-be assassin’s bullet did not strike Trump’s ear during a failed attempt on his life.

Rosie shared her theory on TikTok and demanded further investigations into the matter.

“I don’t know what happened that day,” O’Donnell said. “But I don’t think it was a bullet that him. I don’t. I think it was maybe a fragment of something. But I don’t know. Without a scar to be seen yet blood all over it.”

O’Donnell then took suspicion on the famous photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air after the assassination attempt.

“Look at the photos of him right after with his fist-pumping – a normal reaction, right? To almost being assassinated?” she said. “There’s something really hinky about the whole thing. I don’t know what it is, but I am saying this: for people who go on conspiracy theories for endless cycles, deep dives, how come this isn’t getting a deep dive? How come people are just like, ‘look, his ear is normal now’?”

“He’s not an octopus,” she continued. “He doesn’t regrow his limbs, his ears, his nose, or whatever. We don’t regrow, we’re humans.”

Rosie O'Donnell spreads the conspiracy theory that Trump wasn't shot. Can we sue her for $1 billion, like they did to Alex Jones? pic.twitter.com/afa9uj43ta — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2024

Despite her speculation, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate confirmed in late July that the former president’s ear was indeed struck by a bullet.