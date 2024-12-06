‘Oppenheimer’ Star Emma Dumont Comes Out as ‘Trans Masculine Non-Binary,’ Changes Name

Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont has come out as something called “trans masculine non-binary” and changed her name to Nick Dumont.

Dumont, who played actor Cillian Murphy’s sister-in-law Jackie in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, is reportedly now going by “they/them” instead of “she/her,” and has changed her first name to “Nick” in her Instagram bio.

But Dumont’s name and pronoun changes will only be used by family and friends, as the 30-year-old actress plans to continue going by “Emma” in the professional world.

“They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” a representative for Dumont told TMZ.

The term “trans masculine” refers to people who may still see themselves as their biological sex, but for some reason want to label themselves as identifying with the opposite sex via their expression.

Dumont last posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing four photos of herself with a shorter hairstyle than she had earlier this year.

Dumont’s other acting credits include the 2014 film Inherent Vice, the 2021 film Wrong Turn, the 2021 film Licorice Pizza, and Marvel’s television series The Gifted, among others, according to her IMDb page.

The actress is also expected to star in the thriller New Me under the acting credit “Emma Dumont.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.