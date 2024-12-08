A pair of the ruby slippers from the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz were sold at an auction on Saturday for a whopping $28 million.

The sparkling shoes worn by Judy Garland sold during the event handled by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“With the buyer’s premium, the total is $32.5 million, and the buyer currently remains anonymous,” the article said.

An image shows the shoes with Garland’s name written on the inside of them:

In a statement following the sale, Executive Vice President of Heritage Auctions Joe Maddalena said:

There is simply no comparison between Judy Garland’s ruby slippers and any other piece of Hollywood memorabilia. The breathtaking result reflects just how important movies and movie memorabilia are to our culture and to collectors. It’s been a privilege for all of us at Heritage to be a part of the slippers’ epic journey over the rainbow and off to a new home.

The auction house’s website has multiple photos of the shoes that are covered in red sequins, beads, and what appear to be jewels.

The Reporter article continued:

Three other pairs of ruby slippers are known to exist. One pair resides in the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., while in 2012 Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg led a consortium of buyers to purchase a pair of ruby slippers, for a reported $2 million, to reside in the permanent collection of the Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A third pair is believed to be owned by a private collector.

Video footage from 2018 shows the pair housed in the Smithsonian, which underwent more than 200 hours of conservation work.

The objects conservator in the clip said she used a microscope to view every inch of the shoes that were hand-stitched:

The Reporter article noted of the fourth pair that were recently sold, “The slippers were on display in 2005 at the Judy Garland Museum in the star’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minn., when they were stolen in a smash-and-grab job. They were finally recovered after the FBI received a tip in 2018 and later were authenticated by the Smithsonian before being consigned to auction.”