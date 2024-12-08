‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Hunter Biden: ‘Pardon Me’

NBC’s Saturday Night Live mocked President Joe Biden’s recent pardon of his son Hunter Biden during the cold open of its latest episode.

“My next guest is someone who actually is a lot like Jesus, because he also has a dad named Joseph whose life is made way more complicated because of him. Please welcome the one and only Hunter Biden,” actor Dana Carvey said while playing SNL’s Church Lady character.

Watch Below:

Actor David Spade, who portrayed Hunter Biden, then said, “Haven’t been here in a while, I’ve been laying low,” to which Carvey’s character replied, “That’s okay, at least you haven’t been doing a podcast.”

“Easy, Church Woman,” Spade’s Hunter character said, to which Carvey’s character responded, “Oh, Hunter, it’s actually ‘Church Lady.'”

“Oh, well, pardon me,” Spade’s Hunter replied, eliciting laughter among SNL’s audience members.

Carvey’s Church Lady then said, “Pardon you? Who do you think I am? Your daddy?”

Hunter responded, saying, “Alright, yes, my father did pardon me, but I thought it was a good thing for the father to forgive the son, right, Church Lady?”

“Last time I checked, Jesus wasn’t walking around in a robe with no underwear hanging out with prostitutes,” Church Lady replied, to which Hunter responded, “Uh, I think he was.”

“Well, Jesus certainly didn’t turn water into crack,” Church Lady quipped.

The SNL skit comes after President Biden went back on his word by pardoning his son, who was convicted in June of three felony charges related to a 2018 gun purchase while using illegal drugs. He was also facing charges related to tax evasion.

Before being pardoned by his father, Hunter Biden’s sentencing for the gun conviction was set to take place on Thursday. He was also due in court next week for the tax evasion charges.

During Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” segment, SNL co-host Michael Che also touched upon the subject, joking that Hunter Biden reacted to being pardoned by his father “by celebrating way less than he used to” with “a warm glass of milk.”

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.