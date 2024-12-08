Zachary Levi Defends Endorsing Trump to Bill Maher: America Under Trump Was ‘Significantly Better’ Than Biden’s Four Years

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has defended his decision to endorse now-President elect Donald Trump, telling Bill Maher that America under Trump’s first term was better than the past four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Zachary Levi appeared on the latest episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast that dropped Sunday.
“The four years of his [Trump’s] presidency were significantly better than the four years of the Biden-Harris presidency and vice presidency,” Levi said, adding: “Our border was more secure, our economy was more secure, crimes rates were down.”
Earlier in the conversation, Levi took the legacy news media to task for spreading “bullshit” about Trump virtually non-stop, thus fomenting fear and hatred in their viewers.
As Breitbart News reported, actor Zachary Levi — who starred in the Shazam! movies — publicly endorsed Trump in September, saying he believes Trump is the candidate who can successfully “take back this country.”
Levi said he had endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., earlier in the election cycle because the candidate embodied his own distrust of government and unscrupulous corporations.
During the “Club Random” conversation, Levi said he hasn’t been cancelled by Hollywood, yet, for backing Trump.
“I mean listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are going to be,” he told Maher. “I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot and none of those have been compromised. None of my producers or any of the the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, ‘Hey, listen, this is a line too far and we can’t have you associated with the project anymore.'”
“We’re all still full steam ahead on those,” he continued. “How it ultimately plays out in the future I don’t know.”
