Zachary Levi Defends Endorsing Trump to Bill Maher: America Under Trump Was ‘Significantly Better’ Than Biden’s Four Years

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has defended his decision to endorse now-President elect Donald Trump, telling Bill Maher that America under Trump’s first term was better than the past four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Zachary Levi appeared on the latest episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast that dropped Sunday.

“The four years of his [Trump’s] presidency were significantly better than the four years of the Biden-Harris presidency and vice presidency,” Levi said, adding: “Our border was more secure, our economy was more secure, crimes rates were down.”

Earlier in the conversation, Levi took the legacy news media to task for spreading “bullshit” about Trump virtually non-stop, thus fomenting fear and hatred in their viewers.

“When you when you have almost every network television show, other than Fox News, when all the rest are saying ‘Hitler Hitler Hitler Hitler Hitler’ and all of his supporters are Nazis and Madison Square Garden is a Nazi rally and all of these things, of course you’re going to spin all of these people watching that into a a tizzy of fear.”