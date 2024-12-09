Watch: Country Music Star George Strait Performs ‘Trump Dance’ During Las Vegas Concert

Country music star George Strait performed the “Trump dance” during a recent concert in Las Vegas — the latest instance of President-elect Donald Trump’s signature campaign boogie being copied by prominent public figures since his election victory.

George Strait was performing Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when he busted out the Trump moves.

Watch below:

The Trump dance — which the president elect typically performed to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” during campaign rallies — has caught on big time with prominent sports and cultural figures.

Several NFL stars have performed the dance upon scoring touchdowns in recent weeks, including Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, Za’Darius Smith of the Detroit Lions, Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans, and Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders.

UFC champion Jon Jones did the dance during a recent match at Madison Square Garden that was attended by Trump.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei performed the Trump Dance during a recent visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Left-wing media figures including ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel have repeatedly mocked the “Trump romp.”

But in a sign that their control of the culture has significantly weakened, the Village People’s lead singer Victor Willis has given Trump his approval, saying, the president elect “gets an ‘A’ from me.”

“I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of Y.M.C.A. And I thank him for choosing to use my song,” Willis wrote in a recent Facebook post.

