Donald Trump’s Iconic ‘YMCA’ ‘Trump Romp’ Becomes a Cultural Phenomenon

President-elect Donald Trump’s so-called Trump Romp to the iconic “YMCA” tune is the latest Trump-inspired phenomenon in pop culture.
World leaders, athletes, and regular citizens have been captured using the Trump Romp since his landslide victory last week.
The dance moves feature something like a double horizontal fist pump with hip swings to the beat of the Y.M.C.A.
“The funniest thing is that YMCA already had a dance … but Trump has rebranded it so successfully that world leaders have now adopted it,” Kiersten Pels, an aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), pointed out on X.
Famous athletes such as San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa did the Trump Romp after a successful tackle on Sunday. His teammates joined in the celebration.
Trump’s supporters have been captured imitating him in videos gone viral on social media, particularly among college students and athletes.
