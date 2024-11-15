Donald Trump’s Iconic ‘YMCA’ ‘Trump Romp’ Becomes a Cultural Phenomenon

President-elect Donald Trump’s so-called Trump Romp to the iconic “YMCA” tune is the latest Trump-inspired phenomenon in pop culture.

World leaders, athletes, and regular citizens have been captured using the Trump Romp since his landslide victory last week.

The dance moves feature something like a double horizontal fist pump with hip swings to the beat of the Y.M.C.A.

“The funniest thing is that YMCA already had a dance … but Trump has rebranded it so successfully that world leaders have now adopted it,” Kiersten Pels, an aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), pointed out on X.

Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, was captured Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago doing the Trump Romp with Trump supporters:

Famous athletes such as San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa did the Trump Romp after a successful tackle on Sunday. His teammates joined in the celebration.

“I think you know the answer to that question,” Bosa said when asked if Trump was the inspiration for the dance. “All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun”:

Trump initially deployed the groovy jig during his 2020 rallies. Even though the left mocked it, he continued the dance on the 2024 campaign trail, exciting supporters who adopted it as their own. Trump’s supporters have been captured imitating him in videos gone viral on social media, particularly among college students and athletes.

“No matter your political views, you must admit that trump’s little dance is hilarious,” Disco Barbie’s X account posted:

