Michael Rapaport Rips ‘Motherf**kers’ Celebrating ‘Sick F**k’ UnitedHealthcare Murder Suspect: ‘Toxic Masculinity Is Back, Baby!’

Actor Michael Rapaport let loose on those who have celebrated Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Rapaport referred to Mangione as a “sick fuck” for his alleged crimes while calling his supporters hypocrites for standing against “toxic masculinity” one day and then celebrating an alleged murderer the next.

“Toxic masculinity is back, baby!” Rapaport exclaimed sarcastically. “I don’t think it ever left. I think it was selective.”

“Free Luigi?” he continued. “You motherfuckers have been complaining and whining about toxic masculinity unless it’s a cold blooded killer with a nice jawline. This is who you idolize? This is who you want to be free? A sick fuck. A sick, white privileged, valedictorian, cold blooded killing fuck.”

Mangione was arrested on Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Atloona, Pennsylvania after a little over a week of police searching for the suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson. As Breitbart News reported, the suspect did appear to harbor extreme views toward the American healthcare industry.

The 26-year-old Maryland native who was arrested Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, had a document “railing on health care industry” when police searched him and his belongings, according to CNN. CNN cited “a police official who has seen the document” when referencing Luigi Mangione’s arrest. ABC News noted that the document was three pages long and “handwritten.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the document “that speaks to his motivation and mindset,” inasmuch as “it does seem that he had some ill will toward corporate America.”

Though hardcore leftists have either been celebrating Mangione as a hero or at least have expressed sympathy for his alleged crime, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) denounced those views.

“In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint,” he said. “I understand people have real frustration with our healthcare system. I have worked to address that throughout my career. But I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most. In a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.