The 26-year-old Maryland native who was arrested Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, had a document “railing on health care industry” when police searched him and his belongings, according to CNN.

CNN cited “a police official who has seen the document” when referencing Luigi Mangione’s arrest.

ABC News noted that the document was three pages long and “handwritten.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the document “that speaks to his motivation and mindset,” inasmuch as “it does seem that he had some ill will toward corporate America.”

Breitbart News reported that Mangione was allegedly traveling on a Greyhound bus, which he exited in Altoona to get something to eat at McDonald’s. While inside the restaurant, he was recognized and police were called.

Mangione also had multiple fake IDs, one of which was a New Jersey ID he used to check into the hostel in New York City where he stayed prior to Thompson being shot.

Commissioner Tisch pointed out that Mangione was also in a possession of a mask “consistent with those worn by our wanted individual.”

ABC News pointed out that Mangione attended the United of Pennsylvania where “he majored in computer science and received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in engineering.”

