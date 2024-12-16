Lawyer for Jay-Z’s Accuser Claims Evidence Is Coming in Sexual Assault Accusations

A lawyer for an accuser of rap mogul Jay-Z is promising that evidence is coming to prove allegations of sexual assault in the charges connected to assault allegations against fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The accuser claims that she was only 13-years-old when Jay-Z sexually assaulted her at one of Diddy’s parties back in the year 2000, according to HotNewHipHop.

The accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, has reacted to a lengthy statement that Jay-Z released who made accusations of his own, including that Buzbee is a “deplorable human” and an “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

“To be clear, my firm and I categorically deny all of the baseless allegations levied by Mr. Carter and his counsel in these letters,” Buzbee said after Jay-Z released his statement. “We will respond in due course and due time, through memoranda of law and other appropriate means, to the legal issues at hand as well as the accusations raised by Mr. Carter and his counsel.”

“We also will address verifiable improprieties committed by defense counsel, outright illegal conduct for which we have actual evidence rather than vague hearsay declarations,” Buzbee added. “For the moment, we simply want to timely inform the Court that such responses will be forthcoming.”

In his long statement, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said that Buzbee’s charges are nothing but a “blackmail attempt.”

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” the rapper exclaimed.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect!” Jay-Z, insisted. “It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion,’ he continued. ‘So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Jay-Z also maligned Tony Buzbee’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps, writing, “You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity!”

Jay-Z concluded his retort to Buzbee’s claims with a lamentation over what the allegations is doing to his family.

“My only heartbreak is for my family,’ he continued. ‘My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston