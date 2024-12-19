Trump Bump: Army-Navy Game Draws Record Ratings

The wins just keep on coming. The Army-Navy game Saturday smashed the previous record for viewer numbers as President-elect Donald Trump, JD Vance, Elon Musk, Daniel Penny, Pete Hegseth, amongst others were on hand to enjoy the occasion.

The annual contest drew 9.4 million viewers on CBS, the highest number on record for the annual rivalry game, according to SportsBusiness Journal.

The previous high mark of 8.45 million people watching one of the great American sporting rivalries had lasted since 1992.

Trump arrived at Northwest Stadium just before kickoff and was greeted warmly by the crowd, which erupted in cheers when he, Vance and Musk, who Trump has appointed to help lead a proposed Department of Government Efficiency, appeared on the scoreboard video screen.

The president mouthed “thank you” and the crowd erupted in a chant of “USA, USA!” Trump and his entourage took in the game from a suite at Northwest Stadium.

The Midshipmen pulled off the upset in Landover, Maryland, 31-13, to increase their all-time series lead, 63-55-7, and end a two-game losing streak to the Black Knights, Fox Sports reports.

Regular attendee Trump was happy hosting his friends in a suite while President Joe Biden – who has has been more noted by his absence than attendance in the past- declined to be there in person.

It’s undoubtedly the most-watched Army-Navy game since CBS took over airing rights in 1996. In fact, it was the most-watched game on CBS this year, behind only the Big Ten title game,Fox Sports goes on to state.

At 9.4 million, the game finished just outside of the 10 most-watched games this season, a list dominated by SEC games on ABC.