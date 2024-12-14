Trump, Vance Seen at Army-Navy Game with Daniel Penny After Acquittal

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were seen attending the Army-Navy college football game on Saturday with Daniel Penny, days after Penny’s acquittal.

In a post on X, the Trump War Room posted photos of Vance, Trump, and Penny together at the game. This came after Vance previously revealed that Penny would be his guest for the game.

As Breitbart News previously reported, a New York City jury found Penny “not guilty of criminally negligent homicide” in the death of Jordan Neely while on the subway.

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) also posted a photo of him and Trump at the game to X.

“Army-Navy Game with America’s President,” Hunt wrote. “Only in America can a West Point graduate find himself seated beside the greatest president this nation will ever know.”

“This country, built on dreams and boundless opportunity, is a land where anything is possible,” Hunt added.

Trump and Vance were also spotted on the game board, along with Elon Musk.

Other people seen at the game with Trump included House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI).