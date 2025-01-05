‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again for Domestic Violence

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com Home Improvement, was charged Friday with second-degree domestic violence in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Police Department apprehended the Home Improvement alum on Thursday and he was held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County before being released Friday night on $10,000 bond, inmate records show.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim told police in Myrtle Beach, SC the 43-year-old actor punched her in the face multiple times.

She also said the troubled star, with whom she shares a child, put her in a choke hold, cutting off her breathing and making her fear for her life, according to the police report.

Bryan was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine of $2500 to $5000, according to South Carolina law.

He will next appear in court on March 28.

This is the former Home Improvement star’s third domestic violence arrest amid past years of legal issues.

In July 2023, he was arrested after authorities in Eugene, Oregon, were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between Bryan and an unnamed woman, as Breitbart News reported.

He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

One charge was later dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution. Bryan only had to serve seven days in jail instead of 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea stemming from an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, where he allegedly tried to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon.

As Breitbart News reported, on that occasion police found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

The charges were “menacing – constituting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence.”

He downplayed the domestic violence charges when pleading guilty in 2021, claiming in a subsequent interview the incident had been “blown out of proportion.”

“We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a town home that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” Bryan told The Hollywood Reporter.