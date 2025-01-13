Charlamagne tha God Calls Prosecution of Trump ‘Pure Political Theater’: ‘Ridiculous Watching Liberals Celebrate This’

The Breakfast Club radio show co-host Charlamagne tha God has dismissed the legal prosecution against President-elect Donald Trump as “pure political theater,” saying the left’s glee over the “convicted felon” label is meaningless because “you still got to call him President for the next four years.

Charlamagne tha God sounded off on the left’s years-long lawfare against Trump on Monday’s show.

“What a waste of time. Pure political theater,” he said, later adding: “What was even more ridiculous was watching liberals celebrate this.”

“This is not a win. Who cares if you can call him a convicted felon when you still got to call him President for the next four years?”

Co-host DJ Envy asked: “I wonder how much taxpayer dollars it cost to do that case.”

As Breitbart News reported, members of the establishment media mocked President-elect Donald Trump’s official conviction on Friday in the New York business records case, even though Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to unconditional release, meaning he will not face jail time or penalties.

The case is likely be overturned on appeal. Trump announced he would appeal the case immediately after the conviction.

