PHOTO: St. Louis Zoo Mourns Death of over 100-Year-Old Giant Tortoise

One of the oldest animals being cared for at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri has died due to a digestive health issue.

The creature was identified as Othello, an Aldabra giant tortoise, who was estimated to be over 100 years old, WTSP reported on Thursday.

In a social media post the zoo said he was humanely euthanized due to failing health regarding a gastrointestinal problem.

“While we don’t know his exact age, Othello was thought to be one of the oldest animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Othello and Ray, another Aldabra giant tortoise still living at the Zoo, arrived in the U.S. as mature adults in 1938. Since it takes several decades for Aldabra giant tortoises to reach full size, Othello was well over 100 years old at the time of his passing,” the zoo noted:

It is with incredible sadness that we share the passing of Othello, one of our resident centenarian Aldabra giant… Posted by Saint Louis Zoo on Thursday, April 10, 2025

The zoo’s guests and employees loved Othello who was apparently quite friendly and often sought the attention of his keepers.