Charlamagne tha God Slams Hypocrisy from Leftists Outraged over Rappers Who Performed at Trump Inauguration

The Breakfast Club radio show co-host Charlamagne tha God has called out the “hypocrisy” of leftists expressing outrage over several prominent rappers who performed during the recent inauguration festivities for President Donald Trump, saying the anger would be better directed at Democrat elites who lied to the American people during the campaign.

On Tuesday’s show, Charlamagne tha God spoke about rappers including Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross who have faced nasty social media backlash for performing during the inauguration festivities.

“The hypocrisy that people display in regards to who they like and don’t like is mind-blowing to me,” Charlamagne tha God said.

“Like, there is no way you are more mad at rappers for performing at these inauguration events than you are at the elected officials who told us Trump was a ‘fascist,’ a ‘threat to democracy,’ a ‘danger to our country and the Constitution.’ They likened him to Hitler, but then folks like [Joe Biden] just welcomed him back in the White House. [Barack Obama] was sharing a good laugh with him at the funeral of President Carter.”

“We know why the rappers did what they did. We know why they’re doing it. They got paid. What’s the politicians’ excuse for normalizing Trump?”

Democrat elites also lied to the American people about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, which they covered up until Biden’s infamous debate performance.

As Breitbart News reported, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross performed at the pre-inauguration “Crypto Ball” on Friday — signaling a change of heart for both rappers after they fantasized about killing President Donald Trump in their music, with Snoop even pretending to point a gun at the president in a music video.

