Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross Attend Pre-Inauguration Crypto Ball — Both Fantasized About Killing Trump

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross appeared at the pre-inauguration “Crypto Ball” on Friday — signaling a change of heart for both rappers after they fantasized about killing President-elect Donald Trump in their music, with Snoop even pretending to point a gun at the then-president in a music video.

Snoop Dogg headlined the pro-Trump Crypto Ball event at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C., with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in attendance — along with other rappers including Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, according to multiple reports.

Video footage from the party has gone viral, showing Snoop Dogg taking the stage to perform a set for the tuxedoed crowd.

In a video message, Ross denied he was performing at the event, though he did appear to confirm his attendance saying, “it’s a private ‘vibe’ I’m doing with my brother Snoop Dogg.” However, additional viral footage from Friday’s party showed Ross performing on stage.

Snoop Dogg vehemently opposed Trump during his first term in the White House.

In 2017, the rapper starred in a politically-charged music video for the single “Lavender” that saw the rapper pull a gun and “shoot” a parody clown version of then-President Donald Trump.

Rick Ross also fantasized about the death of Trump.

In a music video for his single “Free Enterprise” released in 2016, Ross rapped: “Assassinate Trump like I’m Zimmerman/Now accept these words as they came from Eminem.” The lyrics are an apparent reference to George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Rapper Soulja Boy has publicly opposed Trump, attacking fellow rapper Kanye West during a radio interview in 2019 by questioning his support for the then-president in a profane rant.

“You supporting Trump, bruh? What the fuck wrong with you, bruh? That shit not right, bruh,” Soulja Boy erupted on The Breakfast Club.

Snoop Dogg signaled a change of heart when it comes to Trump a year ago during a conversation with the U.K. Sunday Times.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” he told the outlet, later adding: “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Friday’s Crypto Ball was a private, four-hour affair, with tickets going for $2,500 and $5,000, according to a report from Coindesk. Other attendees included Trump’s crypto czar pick, David Sacks, as well as tech entrepreneurs Michael Saylor, Brian Armstrong, and the Winklevoss brothers.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com