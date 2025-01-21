Watch: Jewel, Nelly, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts Rock the Crowd at Trump Inaugural Balls

It was a blowout night for President Donald Trump’s inaugural balls on Monday with performances from the likes of Jewel, Nelly, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, and more.

The inaugural ball boasted a litany of talent both young and old, many of which hailed from the demographic that helped put Trump over-the-top in the last election: Generation X.

Jewel appeared at the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) ball where she declared herself a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while expressing hope for America’s future.

Over at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, Trump rocked out with none other than country music legends Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, and Rascal Flatts.

Over at the Liberty Ball, rapper Nelly also performed alongside The Village People, who previously danced with Trump at his inauguration eve rally.

Rapper Nelly defended his decision to perform Trump’s inauguration, calling it “an honor.”

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office,” Nelly said in an often contentious interview with fellow rapper Willie D. “It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office.”

