‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Francisco San Martin Cause of Death Revealed

Days Of Our Lives actor Francisco San Martin’s cause of death has been confirmed after he died last week aged 39.

The Spanish-born actor, known for his role as Dario Hernandez on the long-running soap, was reportedly found by police at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 16.

Francisco died from suicide by hanging, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Deadline.

San Martin was born in Mallorca and raised in the U.S. state of Montana, Forbes reported.

He started out acting in children’s theater productions in Montana before he returned to Spain with his family in his teens where he worked as a model.

Francisco then took acting lessons in his homeland and worked in stage, television and film productions before he landed his big break in the U.S., according to the outlet.

The aspiring actor first appeared on Days Of Our Lives in 2011 playing a petty thief, though it was later revealed he arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.

His character later moved to Argentina for a job and the character was subsequently portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

Francisco is also known for appearing on The Bold And The Beautiful as groundskeeper Mateo in 2017.

He had a recurring role as estate manager Fabian Regalo del Cielo on the hit show Jane The Virgin in 2017.

Francisco San Martin also had a small role in the Steven Soderbergh film Behind The Candelabra starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.