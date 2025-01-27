Selena Gomez Sobs Amid Trump’s Illegal Immigration Crackdown: ‘I Wish I Could Do Something but I Can’t’

Pop sensation-turned film and TV star Selena Gomez released a sniveling Instagram story, to her 422 million followers, that shows the Only Murders in the Building star sobbing and apologizing in reaction to the Trump administration’s nationwide apprehension of accused child rapists, human and drug traffickers, and gang members, among other violent criminals residing in the U.S. illegally.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t,” the Emilia Pérez star says in the video, which features a caption that says “I’m sorry” with a Mexican flag emoji. “I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

It’s unclear what, if anything, the former Disney star can do.

President Donald Trump spent his first day back in office signing several executive orders related to border security and illegal immigration. Among them was the “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” order, which initiates the expedited removal of persons illegally residing in the United States.

A Department of Homeland Security official revealed last week that the Department of Justice has given U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other federal agencies the authority to investigate and apprehend illegal aliens.

“Mobilizing these law enforcement officials will help fulfill President Trump’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations,” the DHS spokesperson said. “For decades, efforts to find and apprehend illegal aliens have not been given proper resources. This is a major step in fixing that problem.”

The administration is currently apprehending hundreds of violent criminal aliens a day. There are reports that President Trump wants 1,200 deportations a day.

An election-eve poll showed over 70 percent support for Trump’s plan to prioritize deportation of illegal aliens. A public survey released on the eve of Trump’s inauguration showed an overwhelming majority, 66 percent, of Americans supporting mass removal of illegal aliens.