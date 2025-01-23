In a 33-hour period under the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 460 illegal immigrants, including those with violent criminal histories.

Between midnight Jan. 21 and 9:00 a.m. Jan 22, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested illegal immigrants accused of sexual assault, aggravated assault, drugs and weapons offenses, burglary, robbery, resisting arrest, and domestic violence, according to information obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela,” according to the report. “Arrests took place across the U.S. including Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Maryland.”

ICE also issued more than 420 detainers — “requests ICE be notified when a national is released from custody,” the report continues. Those nationals were arrested for violent crimes like sexual assault, kidnapping, homicide, battery, and robbery.

One arrest is Jesus Perez, a Mexican national arrested in Salt Lake City on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Another Mexican national, Jesus Baltazar Mendoza, was arrested in St. Paul and is convicted of second degree assault of a child, according to the report.

Colombian national Andres Orjuela Parra was arrested in San Francisco and was convicted of sexual penetration with a foreign object on an unaware victim. Another arrest is a Jamaican national named Kamaro Denver Haye, who is accused of “promot[ing] a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age and possessing sexual performance by child less than 16 years of age: possess/access to view,” according to the report.