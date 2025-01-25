ICE Taps Other Federal Agencies to Assist ‘Apprehension of Illegal Aliens’

The Department of Homeland Security issued a directive on Wednesday tapping other federal law enforcement agencies to assist in the apprehension of illegal aliens. The move is “essential” to carrying out President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

“Thanks to the last Administration’s open border policies, we’ve seen violent criminals and gang members terrorize American communities,” a DHS spokesperson said in a written statement. “Today’s action empowers law enforcement officials at the DOJ to help identify and apprehend aliens who have illegally come into our country.”

The DHS directive will enable the Department of Justice to assign federal law enforcement agencies to assist ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents in carrying out the president’s promise.

The statement revealed that the DOJ will give the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Prisons the authority to investigate and apprehend illegal aliens.

“Mobilizing these law enforcement officials will help fulfill President Trump’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations,” the spokesperson continued. “For decades, efforts to find and apprehend illegal aliens have not been given proper resources. This is a major step in fixing that problem.”

On the president’s first day in office, Trump signed at least ten executive orders impacting border security and illegal immigration, Breitbart Texas reported. One of the orders, entitled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” calls for the order calls for efficient and expedited removal of aliens from the United States and orders the Department of Homeland Security to take action to create sufficient detention facilities to facilitate removal operations.

The order also creates Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTF) for each state to support the Attorney General and the Department of Homeland Security to “dismantle cross-border human smuggling and trafficking networks;” end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations; and “end the scourge of human smuggling and trafficking, with a particular focus on such offenses involving children.”

The DHS, now under the leadership of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, issued an order returning the Biden-era abused humanitarian parole programs. The order restores immigration parole to a “case-by-case” basis.

“The Biden-Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country,” a DHS spokesman wrote. “This was all stopped on day one of the Trump Administration. This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis.”