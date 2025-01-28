Climate Doomers Fire Confetti Cannon at Sigourney Weaver London Play

London (AFP) – Two climate activists disrupted a London stage performance of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”, starring Hollywood actress Sigourney Weaver, on Monday.

The protesters climbed onto the stage at London’s Theatre Royal, launching a confetti cannon and holding a sign which read “Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck”.

The message refers to the recent announcement that 2024 was the first full year over the 1.5 degree global temperature rise limit, beyond which scientists warn stability of life is under threat.

The audience greeted the pair from the Just Stop Oil group with boos and whistles, along with shouts of “get them off”.

In a statement, Just Stop oil named one activist as Hayley Walsh, a 42-year-old lecturer from Nottingham in central England.

“I am scared for my children, I can’t sleepwalk them into a future of food shortages, life-threatening storms and wars for resources,” she said.

The second protestor was Richard Weir, 60, a mechanical engineer, added the statement.

“Alien” actress Weaver, 75, plays the magician Prospero in the play, which opened on December 19.