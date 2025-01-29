Disney Damage Control — Anthony Mackie Walks Back Captain America Doesn’t Represent America Remarks: ‘I’m a Proud American’

Actor Anthony Mackie has attempted to clear up remarks about the character Captain America that sparked backlash and seemed to sideline American values, which the hero represents.

As Breitbart News reported, Mackie found himself at the center of an internet firestorm over remarks he made to an audience in Italy that said that “America” should not be represented by Captain America.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things & I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” said Mackie. “It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity, someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the clips shared online did not show the question Mackie had been responding to. Given that he issued those remarks ahead of the Captain America: Brave New World release, which has already been tracking for a poor box office performance, the actor clarified that he did not mean to disparage America.

“Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime,” Mackie wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

In another interview this week, Mackie expressed pride in black and white kids seeing a black Captain America.

“I feel like it’s just as important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for white kids to see a Black Captain America. Growing up my favorite hero was green. So it wasn’t about race or anything, it was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing,” he said.

The actor also said that the role for him was a “dream coming true.”

