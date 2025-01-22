Disney’s Dismal ‘Captain America: 4’ Pre-Ticket Sales on Par With One of Marvel’s Biggest Box Office Bombs

The pre-ticket sales for Marvel’s upcoming Captain America: Brave New World have been next to dismal with numbers similar to Eternals – one of the first in Marvel’s string of financial failures that marked phase IV.

“Eternals is considered one of the MCU’s biggest busts with a $402 million box office gross. There also won’t be an Eternals 2, and recently it was learned the same producer behind Eternals and Captain America: Brave New World is exiting Marvel. It’s also been reported Brave New World has gone through multiple reshoots ballooning its budget to $350 million or more, much higher than that of Eternals,” reported Cosmic Book.

Seat selection for theaters in lead up to the debut have shown near empty auditoriums.

Kinsey Townsend with MXDWN noted that that last summer’s success of Deadpool & Wolverine may not be enough to propel Brave New World into financial success.

“After 2024 saw the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, audiences are curious if the next Marvel film, in this case, Captain America, will find the same success. However, with tickets now on sale, the film is not doing as well as other Marvel movies. In comparison to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Captain America has a much lower number for ticket pre-sales,” wrote Kinsey.

“The film is also being compared to Marvel’s Eternals, which had a $71 million opening weekend domestically In less than a month Captain America will be released and the box office numbers will be known,” added Kinsey.

As was reported last November, Brave New World has been fraught with production difficulties from the start, with multiple reshoots and setbacks.

“Reports that the fourth Cap adventure was set to undergo more reshoots were recently confirmed when star Anthony Mackie was spotted shooting new scenes for the movie in LA,” reported Comic Book Movie. “There was speculation that these might simply have been a few minor pick-ups, but it’s starting to sound like they may have been more extensive.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.