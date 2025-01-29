Lady Gaga Vows to ‘Fight’ Trump Administration After Praying He Would Lose the Election

Lady Gaga says she “prayed” for President Donald Trump to lose his election against Vice President Kamala Harris and has vowed to “fight” the Trump White House.

Speaking with Elle UK, the “Bad Romance” singer said that she has compassion for the many people who feel afraid of a new Trump term.

“The main thing is I have so much compassion and love for so many people that are afraid today,” she said in the interview, which was conducted less than a week after Trump won the election.

“I want to acknowledge I’m a very blessed person and I feel really grateful for so much in my life every day. I know for a lot of people this election was devastating for their existence and so community is going to be the number one thing,” she added. “This just reminds me that we need each other and supporting each other is important. I am one of many people that supports [the LGBTQ and other marginalized] communities. And we’re not going down without a fight.”

Without citing any specific policy or pledge against the LGBTQ community from the Trump administration, Lady Gaga then said the next four years will be a hard fight.

“We will stick together. It’s going to be hard but I’m up for it. We’re up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they’re loved and not invisible,” she said.

The Trump administration recently issued an executive order only recognizing two sexes, male and female, while directing federal employees to stop promoting gender ideology within their respective departments.

During his inaugural address, the president expressed support for only two genders: male and female. His administration has also banned gender-transition surgery for minors.